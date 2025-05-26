Kharge hits out at Modi govt, says 11 years in office a “dreadful dream”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his government’s completion of 11 years in office saying the “Modi Government has ruined the country in such a way that the talk of good days has now turned out to be a dreadful dream.”

“In 11 years, by turning tall promises into hollow claims, the Modi Government has ruined the country in such a way that the talk of good days has now turned out to be a dreadful dream,” Mr Kharge said in a post on platform X.

Slamming the BJP-led government for failing the youth, women, farmers, weaker sections, economy and foreign policy, Kharge said, “Every section of the 140-crore population is troubled, this is how the Lotus symbol has been in 11 years.”

“They promised two crore jobs per year, but today crores are missing from the workforce,” he claimed. As regards the farmers it is “far from doubling their income, farmers were met with rubber bullets.”

He said that “reservation (for women) comes with conditions, and their safety is in tatters.”

Further mentioning about the alleged “government failures,” Mr Kharge said, “Weaker Sections, “SC, ST, OBC, and minorities are facing rising atrocities, and their representation is shrinking.”

As regards the economy the Congress president claimed, “Inflation is at its peak, unemployment is rising, consumption has stalled, make in India has flopped, and inequality is at its peak.”

With regards to foreign policy, Mr Kharge claimed, “The promise of making India a vishwaguru (world leader) has ended in strained ties with several countries.”

On the issue of democracy, the Congress president said that “Institutions are under attack. The RSS is targeting every democratic pillar. ED and CBI are being misused, and institutional autonomy has been eroded.”