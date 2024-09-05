Kharge calls upon teachers to keep educating students about Constitution

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appealed to all teachers across the country to keep educating their students about the Constitution of India and its values as he greeted them on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Extending his warm wishes to the teachers, the Congress chief in a post on X wrote, “My dear fellow citizens, since 1962, Dr S Radhakrishnan’s birthday has been celebrated as Teachers’ Day in this country. Dr Radhakrishnan wanted his birthday to be celebrated as Teachers’ Day in honour of the teachers of India.”

Calling teachers nation builders, Kharge said, “Gurus as teachers have been feted and revered in our culture since ancient times because they are the true nation builders. They don’t just educate an individual but shape the future of a nation.”

“They teach the path of truth, honesty, and uprightness to society. They guide and build the character of our future generations by teaching the values of patriotism, hard work, dedication, justice, and equality. They instill in us the virtue of courage while facing the adversities of life. Therefore, we shall always be grateful to our teachers for their hard work and contribution to nation-building,” he said.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha further said, “On this occasion, I appeal to all teachers across the country to keep educating their students about the Constitution of India and its values, and the importance of the Preamble of our Constitution.”

Stating that children should be taught about the country’s diversity, the Congress chief said, “They should be cautioned against the attack on the idea of India’s unity in diversity. Furthermore, your efforts to educate the future generation regarding attempts to distort and misrepresent history in the present times will go a long way in the service of the nation.”