Kharge backs Rahul’s call for electoral transparency

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed strong support for the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s call for transparency and accountability in the electoral process, particularly regarding concerns over the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“The Congress party has demanded that the Election Commission of India release critical data, including consolidated voter rolls and post-5 PM CCTV footage from polling booths, to address concerns about unexplained voter surges, discrepancies in voter turnout figures, and the dilution of the Election Commissioner appointment process, ” Kharge said.

Advertisement

“The article authored by Leader of Opposition Shri @Rahul Gandhi, published in multiple national and regional newspapers, raises grave and legitimate questions about the transparency and integrity of the electoral process, particularly in the context of the recently concluded 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections,” Kharge said in a post shared on platform X.

Advertisement

He further added, “In response to this article, a letter surfaced purportedly from the Election Commission of India. However, we categorically state that the authenticity of this letter remains questionable, Mr Gandhi had pointed out addressing the ECI.”

“You are a Constitutional body. Releasing unsigned, evasive notes to intermediaries is not the way to respond to serious questions” Mr Kharge said stating that this lack of transparency from a constitutional body mandated to ensure free and fair elections is deeply concerning Congress Party, committed to upholding democratic values and electoral integrity, supports the critical questions raised by Rahul Gandhi and reiterates them publicly,” Mr Kharge said.