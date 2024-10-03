Kharge asks Centre to help Bihar govt deal with floods

Noting that the flood situation in Bihar is ”becoming terrible”, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked the Centre to provide adequate compensation to every flood victim and help the state government.

”Nearly 15 lakh people in 17 districts are affected by the floods and the news of many deaths in the last few days is extremely painful. Bridges have been broken and the homes of citizens have been destroyed due to the disaster, especially in North Bihar,” he said in a social media post on X.

Mr Kharge demanded that both the Centre and the state government expedite relief and rescue operations so that the victims can get immediate help.

”We thank the Indian Air Force, NDRF and SDRF teams whole-heartedly for the help they are providing in these difficult circumstances. But we still need all possible help from state government agencies,” he added.

Farmers whose crops have been destroyed should also get compensation, he said and also asked Congress workers to be ready to serve the victims.