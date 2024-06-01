Kharge appeals people to cast votes keeping in mind Constitution, future of farmers

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise keeping in mind the Constitution, future of farmers, youth, workers, women, dalits, tribals and backward classes, as the voting for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls gets underway.

In a post on X, the Congress chief wrote, “My dear countrymen, today is the last phase of voting to save the Constitution and democracy. INDIA is confronting the dictatorial forces with all its might. The fight is now in the final stages. The public stood firmly with us in every phase. After six stages, people want to see us win. They wants to see the guarantees of the Congress party fulfilled.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said this festival of democracy will be considered successful only when the democratic forces defeat the dictatorial forces.

Advertisement

“Today, when you press the EVM button on 57 seats in 8 states and union territories, think of the Constitution, think about the future of our farmers, youth, workers, women, dalits, tribals and backward classes. You have to decide. Remember, if there is a Constitution, our basic fundamental rights will remain,” he said.

Welcoming the first time voters, Kharge said, “My young friends who are going to vote for the first time have a big responsibility on their shoulders. I welcome them.”

He also urged everyone to vote in large numbers.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took to X and wrote, “Today is the seventh and final phase of voting and from the trends so far it is clear that INDIA’s government is going to be formed in the country.I am proud that even in the scorching heat, you (people ) all came out to vote to protect democracy and the Constitution.”

“Even today, come out in large numbers and strike a ‘final blow’ with your vote against this government which has become a symbol of arrogance and tyranny. The sun of 4th June is going to bring a new dawn in the country,” he said.

Voting for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in 57 constituencies spread across eight States and Union Territories (UTs) started at 7 am on Saturday.