Kharge accuses BJP of slashing scholarships of weaker sections students

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of slashing scholarships meant for students from SC, ST, OBC and minority communities.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “Narendra Modi ji, your government has usurped the scholarships meant for SC, ST, OBC and minority youth. These shameful statistics show that the Modi government has not only drastically reduced the beneficiaries in all scholarships, but has also reduced the funds by an average of 25 per cent, over the years.”

“Until the students of the weaker sections get opportunities, their skills are not encouraged, how will we be able to increase jobs for the youth of our country,” he questioned.

The Congress chief asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” cruelly mocks the aspirations of the weaker sections every day.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, along with his post also shared a graphic that read “Modi government snatches scholarships from SC, ST, OBC and Minority students.”

He claimed that pre-matric scholarship for SCs witnessed 57 per cent decline in beneficiaries in the last nine years, while 77 per cent for OBCs in the last five years and 94 per cent for minorities in the last four years.

The Congress chief also claimed that post-matric scholarship beneficiaries for SCs saw 13 per cent decline in the last nine years and 21 per cent dip for STs in the last 10 years.