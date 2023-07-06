Gurpatwant Singh Pannu dead or alive? Conflicting reports on social media

Even as reports and claims emerge on social media and by Twitterati, that Chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has died in a road accident in the USA, there are counterclaims saying that this piece of information is not correct.

According to the tweet of Sukhi Chahal Founder, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Khalsa Today, “Regarding the news about the alleged car accident in my neighborhood in California and the death of SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, I would like to emphasize that the information is FAKE & FALSE. I kindly urge everyone to refrain from spreading this misinformation.”

Pannu is believed to be in hiding after three Khalistani terrorists – Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Avatar Singh Khanda & Paramjit Singh Panjwar (murdered in Lahore in Pakistan.) were killed in the last two months.

Pannu is on the most wanted list of Indian agencies National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Punjab Police. Multiple cases have been registered against him for threatening and hate speeches.

He had recently got graffittis written at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh with Khalistan Zindabad written on the walls of the Vidhan Sabha.

Pannu has been actively involved in lobbying for the cause of Khalistan and has been organizing events and rallies in different parts of the world, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

He has also been involved in buffing lawsuits against Indian officials and institutions in international courts, alleging human rights violations against Sikhs. Pannu has also taken acclaim for various terrorist incidents in India.

Recently in April 2023, he threatened Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during his visit to Assam.