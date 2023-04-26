Khadi workers’ wages increased by 35%: KVIC chairman

To improve the sale of Khadi as well as to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to improve the economic condition of khadi artisans, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has increased the wages of all the workers engaged in Khadi work by almost 35 per cent from 1 April, according to KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar.

“I am happy that KVIC has increased the wages of Khadi artisans by more than 150 per cent since 2014, he said and said that by purchasing more and more Khadi and Village industry products, every Indian could contribute to building an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

He was on a three-day visit to Rajasthan during which he took part in several programmes and workshops to spread the mantra of PM Modi–‘to become a job provider rather than a job seeker’.

On April 20th, a workshop was organised on the PM’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) in the presence of Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra and Panchayat Samiti members from various Panchayat Samitis, Sarpanch, representatives of Khadi institutions and senior officials of the KVIC.

Kumar said that the PM’s mantra of ‘Vocal for Local’ has made Khadi ‘Local to Global’. Now Khadi was not just a symbol of fashion but has become the most powerful medium of change in the lives of the poor.

He reiterated that the youth of the country could provide employment to a maximum number of people by joining the Swadeshi campaign of PM Modi by setting up small units by taking loans under PMEGP.