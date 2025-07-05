Key Gogi gang aide who helped in 2016 jailbreak arrested from Goa

Delhi Police have arrested a proclaimed offender and active member of the notorious Jitender Gogi gang from Goa. The accused, identified as Mohit alias Panchi, a native of Sonipat, Haryana, had played a key role in facilitating gangster Gogi’s escape from police custody in 2016 by attacking a police team in Bahadurgarh.

Mohit had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) at Alipur Police Station. According to officials, he had been evading arrest since 2025 after jumping interim bail.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from the Crime Branch’s Northern Range, led by Inspector Rampal, tracked him to Martyr Circle in North Goa and apprehended him on July 4.

Police said Mohit had been frequently changing his location and using mobile phones away from his hideouts to evade surveillance. He had earlier been arrested in 2018 in connection with the same MCOCA case.

In February 2025, Mohit was granted a four-day interim bail to attend his sister’s wedding but failed to surrender afterward, leading the court to declare him a proclaimed offender.

“Since then, he had been on the run, hiding in multiple locations across South India, particularly in Mumbai, Goa, and Karnataka,” said DCP Crime Branch Aditya Gautam.

The arrest is the result of sustained technical surveillance and human intelligence efforts. During initial interrogation, Mohit confirmed his identity and admitted to evading arrest after being declared a proclaimed offender in FIR No. 252/18 under Sections 3 and 4 of MCOCA.

The Jitender Gogi gang has been linked to several high-profile criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana and has been under constant scrutiny by law enforcement agencies.