Swapna Suresh, key accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel case, has revealed hitherto unknown aspects of the gold smuggling and her relationship with bigwigs in the political and administrative sphere in a tell-all released by a leading publisher.

Suresh claimed that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar and she had tied the knot at Padmanabha Swamy temple in Chennai.

“Sivashankar tied a thali (sacred thread) around my neck and applied vermilion on my forehead at the Padmanabha Swamy temple in Chennai. He also promised he would never leave me,” Swapna said in her autobiography titled ‘Chathiyude Padmavyooham’, (Labyrinth of deception) published by Current Books, Thrissur.

This took place while they were on a tour to the neighbouring state as if on an official trip.“I was the ‘Parvathy’ of Sivasankar,” she further says in her autobiography. Swapna also gives more details on the gold smuggling case in her autobiography and throws light on the nexus between politicians and administrators in it.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his family, his additional political secretary C M Ravindran, CM’s former principal Secretary Nalini Netto, former speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, former Minister K T Jaleel were all in one way or the other involved in the dispatch of several consignments through the UAE Consulate,” Swapna alleges in the book .

She also raised serious allegations against Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan, saying that she (Veena Vijayan) earned crores of rupees in the Sprinkler data deal.

Swapna didn’t raise sexual allegations against anyone in the book, but alleged that a former minister, who was a regular visitor at the consulate and a prominent person in the Kerala Assembly, was the only one who approached her with sexual interests.

“He had chatted over WhatsApp and invited me to a hotel. Though he had invited me many times, I did not budge,” Swapna claims in her autobiography.

“I have all the phone documents related to this as evidence and these have been handed over to the investigating agencies,” she said.

As regards to the voice message that came out in the public domain, Swapna said it was recorded with the aim of proving that the state government or the government representatives had no role in the gold smuggling case.

Stating that the motive behind this was to ensure a second term for the LDF government, Swapna said” I was made to believe that if the government changed, there would be none to save me, and the mode of case investigation might change. I was thus convinced to record the message.”