Keralites celebrate Onam with traditional fervour and gaiety

Onam, the traditional annual harvest and cultural festival of Kerala was celebrated on Sunday throughout the state with much fanfare.

On Sunday, marking Thiru Onam, the second day of the Onam festival, people from all over the state celebrated it with traditional fervour, gaiety, and splendour.

People wearing new clothes(Onakkodi) visited temples and offered prayers early in the morning. All major temples, including the famous hill shrine of Lord Ayappa at Sabarimala, Sree Krishna Temple, Guruvayour and Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a heavy rush of devotees

Advertisement

At the Aranmula Temple, the grand Onasadya was held on Sunday as part of the traditional celebrations. The sacred Thiruvonathoni (Onam boat) arrived at the temple carrying offerings for the feast.

Children and youngsters decorated their houses with colourful “pookkalam” (floral carpets) in various designs and colours. Dramatic decorations made of flowers are put on display in the front courtyard of the house.

A sumptuous ‘onasadya’ (feast) prepared by family members comprising various vegetarian dishes and delicious dessert ‘payasam’ is among the highlights of the day.

Onam is marked by happiness, excitement and enjoyment among all sections of the people. It is celebrated with much fanfare not only in Kerala but by Malayalis across the world.

Onam is celebrated during the Malayalam month of ‘Chingam’, which falls in the period of August – September, and honours mythological King Mahabali – whose reign witnessed the golden era of Kerala. According to legends, the great king visits his subjects from the nether world on the day of Thiru Onam.

Although the festival originated in Hindu tradition, people cutting across the religion celebrated the festival with equal fervour. One of the highlights of Onam is the sumptuous feast called Ona Sadya. Onam has been an occasion known for bringing family members together.

The legend behind Onam is that once a demon king, Mahabali ruled Kerala. People were really happy under his rule, as he was very humble and just. But the Gods were upset with his popularity and approached Lord Vishnu for help, who later took the incarnation of ‘Vamana’, one of the 10 avatars, to banish the king.

Lord Vishnu disguised himself as a dwarf and a poor Brahmin called Vamana went to the king and asked for a piece of land measuring three feet.

The king readily agreed but little Vamana grew dramatically big and covered the kingdom in his first feet and the rest of the universe in second. With no space left for the third, Mahabali offered his head for it.

But before going to the nether world he asked Lord Vishnu for a boon to be allowed to visit his erstwhile people and country once every year to which Vishnu granted Mahabali the right to visit his people and his kingdom every year during Onam.

President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who greeted Malayalees on the occasson of Onam.

“On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad,” President Murmu said in her message.

Vice president JagdeepDhankhar in his greetings said: “Onam weaves communities together through cherished traditions and serves as a heartfelt reminder of the enduring values of compassion and sacrifice. May the spirit of Onam fill everyone’s life with happiness and prosperity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his warm greetings to Kerala on the occasion of Onam. Taking to X, PM Modi wished that there may be peace, prosperity and wellness all over.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his greetings said: “I convey my heartiest Onam greetings to the people of the state and other Keralites all over the world.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a statement said, “This time, Onam is coming in the background of landslides in Mundakai and Chooralmala. We are now engaged in a major effort to rebuild homes, reclaim livelihoods, and make the region economically and socially dynamic. Therefore, let us be full of compassion for our brothers and sisters who have survived this calamity during this celebration.”