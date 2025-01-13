Keralite, who sought rescue from Russian mercenary force, dies in war zone in Ukraine

Binil TB, a native of Kerala’s Thrissur, who was trapped in a Russian mercenary force since last June and suffered critical gunshot wounds in Ukraine,passed away on Monday.

The Indian Embassy has officially informed the family of Binil (32), who hailed from Kuttanellur in Thrissur, about his death. He succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained in a war zone in Ukraine. The death occurred amid ongoing efforts to rescue and repatriate victims of human trafficking.

Meanwhile, another Keralite, Jain, a native of Kuranchery in Thrissur who was also part of the Russian mercenary force, reached Moscow after being injured in the Ukraine conflict. He suffered injuries during a shelling attack in Ukraine and was hospitalised for treatment. He was shifted to a Moscow hospital two days ago. He informed his family of his arrival in Moscow via a WhatsApp call.

Binil, Jain, and a few others had travelled to Russia through an agent based in Chalakudy. They were told they would be given a job as electricians, but it later became clear that they were trapped in a dire situation. A Keralite agent in Russia had deceived them, leading to their forced involvement with a mercenary group.

They later recorded a video appealing for assistance to return home. Their companion, Sandeep, a native of Thrikkur, was also killed in the conflict, it has been reported.