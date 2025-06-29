Kerala’s public health sector on ventilator support: VD Satheesan

Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan said here on Sunday that the revelations made by Dr Haris Chirackal, head of the Urology Department about the shortage of surgical equipment in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, have vindicated the concerns repeatedly raised by the Opposition about Kerala’s public health sector.

Speaking to media persons at Paravoor near Kochi, Satheesan said the public health sector in Kerala is on ventilator support and called for urgent interventions to save it.

Calling the disclosures made by Dr Harris Chirakkal shocking, he said, “This is not about a single department or a hospital. The situation is similar in all government hospitals. If surgery is done, there is no thread to stitch it up. The Karunya Health Security Scheme has disappeared. Thus, many schemes have disappeared. The Opposition has been repeatedly flagging the shortage of drugs and surgical equipment in government Hospitals. The issue was raised in the assembly in January 2024 and March 2025. When we raised the issue, the health minister was ridiculing us.”

Dr Harris Chirakkal on Saturday went public with his criticism of the authorities for failing to provide essential surgical equipment. He took to Facebook to express his frustration over the alleged shortage of essential medical supplies in his department, stating that the situation was affecting timely and proper treatment for patients. Although the post was later deleted, Dr Harris reiterated his concerns in subsequent media interactions, standing by his claims.

Following this, the Kerala Health Department has ordered a probe into allegations of an acute shortage of medical equipment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. It has now constituted a four-member panel to investigate the matter. The probe comes amid growing public attention and support from within the medical community.

Director of Medical Education (DME) in-charge Dr Vishwanathan, however, denied that any emergency procedures had been cancelled due to equipment shortages. He said all purchases are made based on the requirements listed by the respective department heads.

However, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) backed Dr Haris, alleging that similar issues persist across several government medical colleges in the state. “A comprehensive study should be undertaken to verify whether the funds allocated by the government are being properly utilised,” said Dr Rosenara Beegum, state president of the KGMCTA

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered an inquiry into allegations made by Dr Harris Chirakkal. Addressing the media, he said all concerns raised by Dr Harris would be thoroughly examined. “Harris is an honest doctor. The issues he highlighted reflect systemic problems. He raised them to bring wider attention to the matter,” Veena George said.

“We recently purchased machinery worth Rs 700 crore for the medical college. It also comprised equipment for the urology department. However, as the doctor has now raised an issue, we will investigate it and see if there are any lapses,” she added.

In this connection, Congress has decided to hold protest march and dharna in front of all the government medical colleges in the state on Tuesday against the treatment crisis in the medical college hospitals in the state.

KPCC President Sunny Joseph announced that the protest programs are being held to address the shortage of surgical equipment and medicines, the lack of doctors and staff at the government medical colleges, and to end the government’s neglect and indifference towards the Health sector.

Sunny Joseph said that a protest march and dharna will be organized in front of all government medical colleges in the state at 10 am on Tuesday.