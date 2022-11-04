Kerala University passes resolution against Governor

The LDF-dominated Kerala University Senate passed a resolution for the second time on Friday against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also chancellor of the university, on the unilateral setting up of a search committee for the appointment of the vice-chancellor.

The resolution said the Governor’s action in setting up a search cum selection committee for the appointment of the vice-chancellor is illegal. While 50 members voted in favour of the resolution, seven voted against it.

The resolution requested the Governor to withdraw the notification related to the setting up of the search committee for the appointment of the vice-chancellor.

By this decision, the Senate has once again thwarted Arif Mohammed Khan’s attempts to get a nominee of the varsity body to include in the search cum selection committee to choose a new Vice-Chancellor for the university.

The Senate which met on Friday decided to remain firm on its August 20 resolution asking the Chancellor (Governor) to disband the two-member search committee constituted by the Governor. Its stance was reportedly at the behest of the CPI-M. The High Court had recently rapped the Senate for inordinately delaying the Vice Chancellor selection process.

Meanwhile, Ciza Thomas, who was given the charge of Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan assumed office on Friday amid huge protests by students and employees’ organisations affiliated with the ruling CPI-M.

Ciza, who is the Senior Joint Director in the Directorate of Technical Education, was assigned the additional responsibility on Thursday after incumbent Vice Chancellor MS Rajasree stepped down following a Supreme Court verdict.

Workers of SFI, the students’ wing of CPI-M, and university employees affiliated with the Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association (KGOA) blocked Ciza when she reached the KTU headquarters to assume charge.

No senior officials of the university, not even the Registrar, were present when Ciza arrived to assume charge. Later, she submitted a joining report to the Registrar’s office.

The Governor, in his capacity as chancellor of the university, has given the charge of Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) to Cica turning down the proposals from the government.

The government had first recommended that Digital University Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath be given charge but the Governor turned down the proposal as he was also among the VCs served show cause notice by the Raj Bhavan.

Later, the government proposed Higher Education Secretary Ishita Roy to the post but it was also rejected by the Governor on the grounds that she was overburdened with many responsibilities including that of Vice Chancellor in charge of Kerala Agricultural University.