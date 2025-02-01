Kerala totally ignored in Union Budget: State FM

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Saturday said that state did not get fair consideration in the Central Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking to media persons here, he said that Centre’s discriminatory approach towards Kerala has been reflected in the budget presented by Sitharaman on Saturday.

Stating that the Centre is not treating all states in equal footing, Balagopal said Kerala’s demands have been totally ignored in the budget . “There is no package for the reconstruction of the villages devastated by deadly landslides, no allocation for Vizhinjam port in the Union Budget. Kerala has been completely ignored in the budget,” he lamented.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan alleged that the Union Minister didn’t consider the needs of Kerala in the budget . There is not even a single scheme for the victims of the Wayanad landslides in the budget , he said.