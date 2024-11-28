Kerala to take action against 1,458 govt employees drawing social security pensions illegally

The Kerala government has decided to take strict action against those government employees who have illegally received social security pensions.

It is learnt that the Finance Department will soon issue notices to government employees who have received the pension illegally. Before that, it will be verified whether the pension was paid to them due to a technical error.

The Finance department has identified 1,458 government employees, including gazetted officers, assistant professors, and higher secondary teachers, who were illegally drawing social security pensions. In light of this revelation, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal has ordered strict disciplinary action against the employees. The government has decided to recover the money from them with interest.

Advertisement

The two assistant professors on the list work in government colleges in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad. Three illegal beneficiaries are higher secondary teachers. With 373 individuals, the Health Department had the highest number of illegal beneficiaries.

The Information Kerala Mission identified the illegal beneficiaries following instructions from the Finance Department. The department said the checks would continue to determine if there are more ineligible beneficiaries.