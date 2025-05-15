Kerala: Tiger mauls rubber tapper to death in Malappuram

A 48-year-old rubber tapper was mauled to death by a tiger at Adakkakundu, near Kalikavu in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Gafoor. Gafoor was mauled to death by the tiger while working at a rubber plantation at Adakkakundu. The tiger bit Gafoor on the neck and dragged him into the jungle, said other workers at the rubber plantation. They informed locals, forest department officials, and police immediately after the incident. After about an hour and a half of searching, the body was found in an area known for frequent wildlife activity.

The incident sparked widespread protests. Local residents said that this is not an isolated incident and tigers and leopards have been present in the area. Locals said they had informed the forest department multiple times about the presence of tigers and leopards in the area, but claimed there had been no effective intervention by the department.

The people did not allow the police to remove the body from the spot, demanding compensation for the deceased’s family. When local MLA A.P. Anil Kumar arrived at the scene, residents staged a protest in his presence.