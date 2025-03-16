Kerala temple festival sparks controversy over revolutionary songs; Devaswom Board orders probe

A music performance at a Kerala temple under the state-run Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has sparked controversy after revolutionary songs were sung, allegedly in support of the CPI-M.

The event, held at the Kadakkal Devi temple in Kollam as part of the Thiruvathira festival on March 10, has drawn criticism from various political and religious groups.

TDB President PS Prasanth announced on Saturday that a vigilance probe has been ordered following reports of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) flags being displayed and songs glorifying the CPI-M being performed.

“We have sought a report from the temple regarding the circumstances under which songs associated with a political organization were sung at the festival,” Prasanth said.

The controversy centers around singer Aloshi Adam, who performed revolutionary songs such as Pushpane Ariyamo and Nuru Pookkale during a music event sponsored by the Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti, Madathara unit.

Reports suggest that CPI-M and DYFI symbols were shown on an LED screen on stage. Both Aloshi and festival organizing committee secretary Rahul stated that the songs were performed upon audience request.

The incident has triggered strong reactions. The UDF accused the CPI-M of using temples for political gains, with Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan questioning whether the event was staged to create tensions that could benefit the BJP.

“CPI-M is a shameless party. Why would they ask devotees about Pushpan?” he remarked.

Kollam MP NK Premachandran alleged that the CPI-M is trying to establish party influence in Kadakkal, similar to its stronghold in Kannur. “Displaying party flags and chanting slogans at temple festivals is a violation of common decency,” he said.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan accused the CPI-M of turning the temple festival into a political propaganda event.

“Would the CPI-M dare to do this in other religious institutions? Such discrimination is only against the Hindu community,” he stated.

Hindu Aikyavedi state president R.V. Babu called the incident a direct challenge to Hindus, alleging that the CPI-M is using temples for political campaigns.

KP Sasikala, another Hindu Aikyavedi leader, claimed that the CPI-M’s influence over temple administration is leading to misuse of temple resources. “The Kadakkal temple incident is proof that temple rituals are being undermined by Communist interference,” she asserted.

Assistant Devaswom Commissioner of Kollam, J Unnikrishnan Nair, emphasized that displaying political symbols inside temples is strictly prohibited by the courts.

“The board had issued a circular prohibiting such actions in all temples under its control. The superintendent of vigilance will investigate the matter, and if found deliberate, strict action will be taken,” he stated.