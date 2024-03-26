Kerala student’s death: Varsity VC resigns after suspension of 33 students revoked

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Vice Chancellor P C Saseendran has submitted his resignation amid the withdrawal of suspension of 33 students in connection with the alleged torture and death of a second-year student of the varsity.

The student, Siddharthan J S, was found dead at the varsity hostel on February 18. It is suspected that he was ragged and beaten up by leaders of the left-wing Students’ Federation of India (SFI). The students body, however, has denied the allegations.

Vice Chancellor Saseendran handed over his resignation to Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan on Monday where he stated that he was resigning due to personal reasons. Sources, however, claimed that he was shown the door by the Governor in his capacity as the chancellor of the varsity.

Notably, Saseendran was appointed as the vice chancellor of the varsity after his predecessor M R Sassendranath failed to appropriately handle the case.

The Governor had asked for an explanation from Saseendranath on why he failed to get legal advice before lifting the suspension of the 33 students in question. The suspension will be re-implemented if the VC’s explanation is unsatisfactory, the Governor had said.

The vice chancellor of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University revoked the suspension of 33 students alleged to have involved in the torture and the subsequent death of Sidharthan without seeking legal advice.

The student’s family alleged that an attempt was being made to destroy the evidence in the case, and the revoking of the suspension of students was a part of this.

Sidharthan’s father Jayaprakash said though a CBI inquiry has been announced, nothing happened after that.

“I feel the inquiry was announced to cover up the protests. The CBI investigation was announced on March 9. However, nothing concrete has happened after that,” he said.