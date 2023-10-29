Kerala serial blasts: Amit Shah speaks to CM Vijayan, NSG, anti-terror team rushed to spot

Kerala Serial Blasts: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the situation in the south Indian state after serial blasts targeted a Christian prayer meet in Kalamassery on Sunday.

The Union home minister ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the blasts. He also instructed the NSG to reach the spot and start an inquiry into the incident. According to media reports, a team of NIA’s forensic experts have already reached the spot to collect evidence.

At least one person was killed and more than 25 others were injured after multiple blasts rocked the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Around 2,000 people were attending the Jehovah’s Witnesses – a Christian prayer meet – when the blasts rocket the convention centre. According to news agency ANI, the first blast took place at around 9 am in the morning, and was followed by more explosions.

Kerala Leader of Opposition and state Congress President VD Satheesan said that one lady has died and 25 persons have been admitted to the hospital where six are in the ICU.

“I was told that there were two blasts and there was a fire. First, there was a major blast. The second one was minor. One lady died and 25 persons are in the hospital. Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit. Around 2,000 people (were present)…,” the Congress leader said.

An eyewitness, a committee member, said that they rushed out after the blast and got everybody to safety. He said, for now, all they know is it was an accident.

“It was an accident. We all rushed out. That’s all what we know. And we all rushed out. Got everybody to safety. That’s all we can say is this now. We’re going to meet the officers so we’ll know what the situation is..,” ANI quoted the eyewitness as saying.