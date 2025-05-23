Kerala reports 2 Covid deaths in May, health dept advises caution

Covid-19 deaths have been reported from Kerala again.

Two Covid-related deaths were reported from the state in May, marking the first fatalities after a long gap. Active cases of the pandemic have also doubled in two days, reaching 182 as of May 21.

As Kerala is seeing a renewed uptick in Covid-19 cases, the state health department issued new guidelines for caution and mask use. State Health Minister Veena George said that the public must remain vigilant as cases are likely to increase due to the Omicron subvariants LF7 and NB1.8, spreading in South Asia.

“Covid cases are being reported in large numbers in South East Asian countries and there is a possibility of an increase in Covid in Kerala as well,” the Health Minister said, adding that “while the severity is not high, self-defence is important.”

In May, as may as 182 Covid cases were reported in Kerala, which included 57 from Kottayam, 34 from Ernakulam, and 30 from Thiruvananthapuram. Those with symptoms are recommended to undergo Covid test. The government has given instructions to hospitals to ensure that adequate RT-PCR kits and safety equipment are with them.

Elderly persons, pregnant women, and those with serious illnesses have been advised to wear masks in public places and during travel. ”Masks are mandatory in hospitals. Healthcare workers must wear masks. Unnecessary hospital visits should be avoided. Frequent handwashing with soap is recommended,” according to the advisory of the government.

There is a surge in Covid-19 cases again in all countries, with Southeast Asia, especially Hong Kong, Singapore, China, and Thailand, reporting a spike. India reported 241 new Covid-19 cases between May 12 and May 21, raising the total active caseload to 334. Kerala tops the list with 182 active cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Health experts say these numbers remain low relative to India’s vast population.