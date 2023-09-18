Kerala: Probe report on alleged tax evasion by Exalogic Solutions delayed

The investigation report on the alleged evasion of Integrated Goods and Service Tax (IGST) by Exalogic Solutions, the company of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan, has been delayed due technical reasons as has been informed by the state Finance Department.

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has challenged the CPI-M to clarify if she had paid the IGST on the amount received from the mining company CMRL.

Mathew has alleged that IGST on Rs 1.72 crore received by Veena from CMRL was not paid. Last month, he also filed a complaint against Veena to Finance Minister K N Balagopal, urging him to recover the tax amount payable on Rs 1.72 crore her company Exalogic received from CMRL.

The Minister forwarded the complaint to the Finance Department asking them to investigate the allegation of IGST evasion by Chief Minister Vijayan’s daughter Veena made by Mathew.

The CPI-M leaders, who were enthusiastically defending Veena saying that the tax has been paid, are now not making any comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, senior CPI-M leader AK Balan has asked Kuzhalnadan whether he will end his political life and tender an apology if his allegations of against the CM’s daughter are proved wrong.