Kerala Police registers another case against Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Kerala police has registered another case against Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekar for allegedly causing communal disharmony and violation of public order through social media in connection with the blasts at a prayer meeting of the Jehova Witmesses at Kalamassery near Kochi.

The Ernakulam Central police on Wednesday registered the second case against Rajeev Chandrasekar for his comments on social media in connection with the Kalamassery blast based on a complaint lodged by KPCC digital media convenor P Sarin.

A case was earlier registered against him for the same incident based on the complaint given by the cyber cell sub inspector to the deputy commissioner of police,Kochi City.

The police have invoked Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with an intent to cause riot) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 120 (o) (causing nuisance and violation of public order through any means of communication) of the Kerala Police Act against both the accused.

In the FIR, it is stated that on the day of the blast in Kalamassery, with the intention to create a riot and destroy the religious harmony in Kerala, he made provocative comments through the social media.

A FIR was registered against Chandrasekhar by the Ernakualam Central police under the same section earlier in the week over his social media posts with regard to the blast incident and an event organised by an Islamist group in Malappuram in which Hamas leader Khaled Mashal allegedly addressed the audience virtually.

The state police also booked BJP national secretary and spokesperson Anil Antony for his social media posts based on the complaint of Congress leader P Sarin.