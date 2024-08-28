Kerala Police book actor Siddique for rape and criminal intimidation

The Kerala Police booked noted actor and former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Siddique on the charge of rape after a woman actor accused him of sexual assault on her at a hotel here.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the woman actor. She filed the complaint with the state police chief via email on Tuesday alleging that Siddique had raped her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016.

Siddique has also been booked on the charges of illegally detaining and threatening the actress. The case will now be transferred to a special investigation team (SIT) probing the allegations of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry

