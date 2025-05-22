Kerala panchayat wants ‘Pakistan Mukku’ renamed

A panchayat in Kerala has decided to rename a junction with a Pakistan-linked name. Kunnathoor grama panchayat in Kerala’s Kollam district has on Wednesday unanimously decided to change the name of ‘Pakistan Mukku’, a junction at Nilackal ward in the panchayat.

The name ‘Pakistan Mukku’ will be replaced by ‘Ivarukala’. The Panchayat that is being ruled by the CPI-M has taken the decision amid the Left party’s strong opposition to renaming junctions with Pakistan-linked names across Kerala. Panchayat vice-president Binesh Kadambanad said the decision was prompted by public sentiment following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

KG Anisya, BJP ward member of Puthanampalam East in the panchayat, has filed the demand for changing the name of Pakistan Mukku, soon after the conflict escalated between India and Pakistan.

Vinod Kumar, secretary of the panchayat, said the local body had forwarded the committee’s decision for clearance from the state government. Now, it was the state government which needed to take the final call on the recommendation of the panchayat.