Kerala: NCP MLA alleges his party colleague plans to kill him

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas has filed a complaint with the state police chief alleging that NCP former executive member Reji Cheriyan hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

In his complaint, the MLA alleged that Reji had bribed his driver to get details of his journey and execute the murder as an accident. The MLA alleged that Reji Cheriyan had planned to kill him to obtain his seat in Kuttanad by-poll.

“He had directed the driver to plunge the car to a water-logged paddy field when I was asleep inside the car,” Thomas K Thomas said. He had first raised the allegation during a TV channel interview.

Thomas, who has been having strained relations with party state president P C Chacko and Forest Minister A K Saseendran for long, had accused Chacko of plotting his ouster from the party.

NCP leader and state Forest Minister AK Saseendrean rubbished the MLA’s allegations against the party. He said that NCP members are not so cruel as to hatch a murder conspiracy. Saseendran said that he would file a complaint with the NCP national leadership against the MLA.