Kerala MLA forcibly frees driver detained by Forest dept in wild elephant death case

Konni MLA K U Jeneesh Kumar courted controversy on Wednesday following the allegation that he forcibly freed the driver of an earthmover who was taken into custody by Forest Department in connection with the death of a wild elephant by electrocution.

The forest department officials had taken the driver into custody in connection with the investigation into the death of a wild elephant by electrocution in Konni.

Advertisement

Video footage showed the MLA threatening Forest Department officials at the Padam Forest Station.Footage that emerged from the scene shows the MLA scolding officials, accusing them of acting against the interests of local people

Advertisement

“What a shameless act. There’s a limit to how much one can tolerate. I’ll set this place on fire, and then Naxals will come here. What do you think you’re doing? People are protesting over the elephant’s death, and in the midst of that, you’re detaining innocent people,” the MLA is heard saying in the video.

Some days back, a wild elephant was found dead due to electrocution, and a preliminary investigation by the Forest Department suggested that improper management of electric fencing or other installations might have caused the fatal incident. A post-mortem examination had confirmed that the elephant died due to electrocution.

The Forest Department was continuing its investigation to determine how the electrocution occurred. While a case was earlier registered against the landowner, the land was subsequently leased for pineapple cultivation.

While the area was being cleared, the Forest Department took the earthmover driver into custody for questioning. The MLA arrived at the forest station during the recording of the driver’s statement and demanded his release, it has been stated.