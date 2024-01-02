Kerala minister withdraws remarks on bishops, sticks to stand on Manipur

Hours after Kerala Catholic Bishops Council president and major archbishop of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church Mar Baselios Cleemis came out against his utterances; Kerala Cultural Minister Saji Cherian withdrew his cake-and-wine remark against bishops and other Church leaders who attended the Christmas celebrations hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons in Kochi, Cherian said he was withdrawing the expressions like wine and cake in his speech, but there is no change in his political position regarding Manipur.

The minister also withdrew his remark that some bishops have goose bumps when they get an invite from the BJP.

Saji Cherian said he stands firm in his criticism that the bishops should have raised Manipur issue during their meeting with the prime minister.

“As per the wish of Major Archbishop Cleemis, I have withdrawn the remarks that pained him. But I stand firm on the second part of my speech that the bishops should have raised the Manipur issue at the prime minister’s meeting,” he said.

“I have a very good relationship with bishops and priests. Major Archbishop Cleemis is a person who I respect. He has said that my remarks have hurt the Church and the KCBC will not cooperate with us until I withdraw the words. If the Church feels my remarks on wine and cake has pained them, I withdraw it,” he said

“I want to remind them that it was not the issue of cake and wine that I raised. I stand by my criticism that the bishops should have raised the Manipur issue in the meeting,” he added.

Saji Cherian said an attempt was being made to promote Hindutva communalism by unleashing intense attacks and propaganda against minorities in India today. Members of the Christian community must take note of over 700 attacks on them and their religious gatherings in 2023 on the one hand and attempts to woo the very same community by delivering cakes at their homes on the other.

“Statistics show that there were at least two concerted attacks on Christians each day in India, of which 287 were in Uttar Pradesh alone. Next came in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Haryana, all of which are BJP-ruled states. The 700 attacks in 2023 are in stark contrast with 140 attacks in 2014. This shows that the scale of violence against Christians and gatherings of the community increased manifold during the past nine years. This has also resulted in India being ranked 11th on the attacks against Christians,” said Saji Cherian

Earlier on Tuesday, slamming Saji Cherian’s remarks in Alappuzha on Sunday, archbishop and president of Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis said the council won’t cooperate with the Kerala government until the minister withdrew the remarks and explained his stand.

“The minister’s remarks are disrespectful and lacking in common sense. I’d like to officially declare that the KCBC will not cooperate with State government until the statement is withdrawn,” Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis said.

Saji Cherian had said on Sunday that some bishops were thrilled when the prime minister invited them for a feast and forgot the Manipur issue when they drank grape juice and ate cake.

Speaking after inaugurating a local committee office of CPI-M at Punnapra North in Alappuzha, Cherian mocked the bishops who attended the prime minister’s programme, saying they forgot the Manipur issue when they got grape juice and cake.

Reacting to Cherian’s criticism, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) spokesperson, Father Jacob Palackappilly said on Monday that the remarks made against the bishops who participated in the Christmas get-together in Delhi were unbecoming of a minister.

Father Palackappilly said everyone can make remarks or criticise people in position but they should be careful about the words they use and the way the words are used. It should be in keeping with the culture of the people.