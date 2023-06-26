Kerala: Man held for assaulting, raping woman in Thiruvananthapuram

A man has been arrested in Kazhakootam area here for allegedly physically assaulting and raping a woman, police said.

Accused Kiran, a native of Attingal has been arrested, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the rape survivor was in a restaurant with someone else in Kazhakootam on Saturday night, when Kiran abducted the victim in his bike and physically assaulted her.

Later he took her to a house, near Agro Centre godown, where he allegedly raped her, they said.

Ajith Kumar, Kazhakootam Station House Officer (SHO) said, “On Sunday morning, the victim escaped and sought help from neighbours, who later informed police about the incident.”

Further information is awaited.