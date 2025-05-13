Kerala lawyer suspended after being accused of assaulting woman lawyer

The Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association in Kerala has suspended the membership of advocate Beyline Das following allegations that he physically assaulted a young woman lawyer working at his office.

Beyline Das, a lawyer practising at Vanchiyoor court in Thiruvananthapuram, was suspended by the Bar Association on Tuesday after being informed about the incident. The Bar Association has stated that it stands with the victim and will ensure justice for her. Further action will be taken after the investigation, the association said.

The assault took place at the advocate’s office in the Maharani Building in Vanchiyoor at around 12.30 pm on Tuesday. The attack left the young advocate, Shyamili, with serious injuries to her cheeks and eyes.

Shyamili, who was assaulted by advocate Beyline Das, was working with him in his office. During a discussion on an office-related issue, advocate Das lost his temper and struck Shyamili on her face. The junior lawyer is currently undergoing treatment at the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram. It is learnt that she will soon be shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The police have registered a case against advocate Das for assaulting the young lawyer.