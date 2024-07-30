Kerala landslide: TN dispatches rescue team with Rs 5 crore

Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in the massive landslide in Wayanad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin ordered release of Rs 5-crore financial assistance to Kerala besides dispatching a rescue team headed by two senior IAS officers.

So far, the toll has touched 56 with over 200 people battling for life after the multiple landslides that struck in the small hours on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Stalin spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him all necessary help from Tamil Nadu. In a post on X (formerly twitter), Stalin said, “Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in Wayanad and consequent loss of priceless lives…The government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend any logistical and manpower support that may be needed in this hour of crisis to our brother state Kerala.”

“I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all,” the chief minister said.

The rescue team from Tamil Nadu headed by two senior IAS officers, Sameeran and Tom John Varghese, has left for Wayanad. The team comprises doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff. Already, the NDRF team from Vellore has left for Wayanad to join the rescue efforts.

The Rs 5-crore assistance has been released from the chief minister’s relief fund, official sources said.