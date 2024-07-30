Kerala: Incessant rains derail normal lives in many parts of state

Apart from Wayanad, incessant rains accompanied by gusty winds that lashed in Kerala during the past 24 hours have wrecked havoc in various parts of the state throwing normal life out of gear.

A man went missing and several houses were damaged, bridges and roads washed away following a landslide reported in Vilangadu and Malayangadu areas in the high ranges of Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are lconducting the search and rescue operations. The landslide also destroyed a key bridge and damaged several homes along the river, isolating 15 families, however, no deaths have been reported.

In a separate incident, a landslide on the Kaithapoyil-Anorammal-Valliyad road has buried around 80 meters of the road under debris, prompting the evacuation of seven families in the surrounding area.

Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides in the Pashukadav area of Kuttikkad Maruthonkara village, Kozhikode district, resulting in widespread flooding that has inundated streets, homes, and businesses.

Due to the rising water levels in the Kadantara River, residents from nearby regions, including Preakkandod, Mukkam, and Peetikappara, have been relocated to temporary shelters.

To mitigate the situation, authorities have raised two shutters of the Kakkayam Dam by 4 feet in a phased manner.

Incessant rains that lashed in theregion for the last 24 hours have affected the normal life of people in Palakkad district on Tuesday.

Closure of major roads and bridges, multiple landslides in the hill stations and catchment areas, frequent power failures and cancellation of public transports have put a stop to the normal life in Palakkad district on Tuesday.

Several houses were completely damaged, religious places were submerged, and major roads and towns were completely clogged even though no casualties have been reported so far.

The Pattambi Bridge connecting Palakkad and Thrissur districts was closed by 11.30 am. The district collector announced compulsory closure of all tourism centres in the district till further information.

The minister for Rural Development and Excise MB Rajesh directed the district administration for speedy coordination of relief operations and precautionary measures.

The minister requested those living on the banks of Bharathapuzha to take extra precaution and be vigilant.

The low-lying residential areas in Palakkad, Alathur, Ottapalam, Cherpulassery, Thrithala, Pattambi and Mannarkkad were all affected in the rains.

Due to the heavy rain and resultant water logging between Vallathol Nagar and Wadakanchery in Thrissur district, fourteen train services have been affected.

Given the heavy water flow over the tracks, four trains have been cancelled, 12 others have been partially cancelled and two trains have been rescheduled

Heavy rains triggered a series of mudslips at Munnar hill station in Idukki district . District authorities have not reported any causalities so far. However, the hill station remained largely isolated from the rest of the district.

Ernakulam district authorities opened relief camps as water levels in the Periyar river and its tributaries and in the Muvattupuzha river continue to inch up since early hours of Tuesday.

The camps have been opened near Kalamasery, North Paravur and Kothamangalam after around 60 houses were flooded across the district.

According to the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in North Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red on for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.