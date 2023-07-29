Kerala Higher Education Minister should be removed: VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan on Saturday demanded the removal of Higher Education Minister R Bindu from the Cabinet if she doesn’t resign on her own, in the wake of the revelations about her intervention in the preparation of the final list for the appointment of principals in government colleges in the state.

Satheesan said here on Saturday that R Bindu by intervening in the preparation of the final list for the appointment of principals in government colleges in the state, has abused her power and that she should resign from the Cabinet. Her action amounted to nepotism and also constituted a violation of her oath of office, he said.

“If Bindu declines to resign on her own, she should be removed from the post,” Satheesan said. He said that by making the PSC as scarecrow and bypassing the UGC rules, the minister illegally interfered to sabotage the original list for appointing her own people as principals in government colleges.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu has landed in a controversy after a Right To Information (RTI) reply allegedly revealed her ‘interference’ in the selection process of principals for government arts and science colleges.

The minister reportedly directed officials to treat the selection list of 43 candidates for the principal post as a ‘draft list’ and to form an appeal committee to address complaints from those who were not included in the selection process.

It has been alleged that the Minister’s direction to treat the selection list as a ‘draft’ and to constitute an appeal committee was to ensure that senior teachers, mostly belonging to Left-affiliated teachers unions, were also considered for the principal posts.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has refuted allegations that she intervened to put on hold the list of teachers to be appointed as principals in government arts and science colleges in the state.