Kerala High Court lawyers to boycott Justice A Badharudeen’s court for insulting late lawyer’s wife

Lawyers of the Kerala High Court, under the aegis of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association (KHCAA), boycotted Justice A Badharudeen’s court on Friday, demanding an apology for insulting deceased lawyer Alex Scaria’s wife, Saritha Thomas, in the court on Thursday. They also resolved to continue the boycott until he tenders a public apology for his harsh interaction with the widow of the late Advocate Alex M Scaria.

A large number of lawyers assembled in Justice Badharudeen’s court on Friday morning, seeking an apology in open court for the insult to Advocate Saritha Thomas, wife of the late Alex Scaria. However, Justice Badharudeen did not attend court on Friday. A notice was later issued, stating that he would not be holding court during the forenoon session. It also stated that urgent matters listed before him would be taken up by Justice Johnson John.

The lawyers alleged that Justice Badharudeen insulted Saritha Thomas and even asked, “who is Alex Scaria?” when she sought time to file a vakalatnama in her name. Alex Scaria passed away on January 7, 2025. The incident occurred on March 6 when advocate Saritha Thomas requested the court to grant her some more time to change the vakalatnama, as her husband had passed away in January this year.

Her husband, Advocate Alex Scaria, had earlier undertaken to file a vakalatnama but passed away before he could do so. After the judge’s interaction with the late lawyer’s wife, Advocate Saritha Thomas, Senior Advocate George Poonthottam and several other lawyers practising before the court moved a resolution calling for an urgent general body meeting of the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association (KHCAA).

The resolution stated that Justice Badharudeen reacted extremely uncharitably and rudely to the lawyer’s request. He even asked her, “Who is Alex Scaria?” the resolution said.

Such conduct is not only unbecoming of the Bench but also disrespects the memory of the late Scaria, warranting an apology from Justice Badharudeen, the lawyers argued.

In a discussion with the KHCAA, the judge rejected the demand for an apology in the open court but agreed to express an apology in his chambers. However, the Advocate’s Association insisted on an apology in the open court. Following this, Kerala High Court lawyers decided to boycott Justice Badharudeen until he tenders a public apology for his harsh interaction with the widow of the late Advocate Alex M Scaria.

As the protests intensified, the Chief Justice intervened in the matter and sought time to study it. He has called the leaders of the High Court Advocates Association for a discussion.

This is not the first time lawyers have protested against Justice Badharudeen’s conduct. In February last year, the KHCAA wrote a letter to the Chief Justice, complaining about the judge’s misbehaviour and demanding video recording of court proceedings.

“The Association has received several complaints against Justice A Badharudeen as regards his inappropriate conduct/misconduct/misbehaviour in the courtroom while dealing with advocates. Most advocates have complained of humiliation and insensitivity while discharging their duties in the court of Justice A Badharudeen,” says the letter sent by the KHCAA to the then Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court in February 2024.