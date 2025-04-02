Kerala Health Minister to hold talks with ASHA workers amid ongoing protest

The Kerala government will hold another round of discussions with Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, who have been protesting in front of the Secretariat since February 10. They are demanding an increase in honorarium, retirement benefits, and improved working conditions.

State Health Minister Veena George is scheduled to meet with the leaders of the protesting workers at the NHM office on Thursday at 3 pm. In addition to ASHA representatives, trade union leaders from CITU and INTUC have also been invited to participate in the discussions.

This will be the third round of talks between the state government and ASHA workers. Previous negotiations failed to yield an agreement, as the authorities cited financial constraints in accepting the workers’ demands.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers’ Association (KAHWA) have welcomed the government’s decision to resume discussions. They remain hopeful, especially after the state health minister met with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Tuesday.

“The ongoing ASHA workers’ strike is for the basic rights of all ASHA workers in the state. We hope the health minister will take a positive stand on our demands, including an increase in honorarium and retirement benefits,” said KAHWA President VK Sadanandan.

He pointed out that ASHA workers had been advocating for an honorarium hike and that a plan for an incentive increase had already been announced in Parliament.

However, it is notable that despite meeting with the Union Health Minister, Veena George has not yet made any commitment regarding the honorarium hike.

She reiterated her stance that if the central government increases incentives, Kerala’s contribution will also rise proportionately. ASHA workers have maintained that they will not withdraw from the strike without a concrete assurance from the government.

The protest, which has been ongoing for 52 days, includes a hunger strike that has now entered its 13th day. On Monday, marking the 50th day of their indefinite protest, ASHA workers intensified their agitation by cutting their hair and some even shaving their heads—an emotional act of defiance against the state government’s perceived indifference to their demands.