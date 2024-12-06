Kerala HC slams Devaswom Board over Dileep’s VIP treatment at Sabarimala

The Kerala High Court on Friday came down heavily on the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the Kerala police for allegedly providing VIP darshan privileges for Malayalam actor Dileep at Sabarimala temple.

A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S stated that such incidents cannot be taken lightly. The court observed that Dileep and others had entered the Sannidhanam with a police escort. “How do individuals gain access to darshan with police protection? What is happening in Sabarimala?,” the court asked.

The Bench reminded that Sabarimala is a special security zone. During the VIP visit, even elderly people and children waiting in long queues had to return without a proper darshan.

“Who permitted Dileep and others to stand in front of the Sreekovil until the sacred Harivarasanam hymn was completed? What privilege do they have? How were they given special treatment, obstructing the darshan of other devotees?,” the court asked.

The remarks came while reviewing a report submitted by the Devaswom Executive Officer regarding VIP visits to the Sannidhanam during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival.

The report revealed that on the night of December 5, Dileep had darshan during the Harivarasanam time. The Sabarimala Devaswom Administrative Officer, Assistant Executive Officer, and Sopanam Special Officer were present at Sopanam during that time.

The initial investigation found that Dileep, Alappuzha District Judge K. K. Radhakrishnan, NORKA Roots in-charge K P Anilkumar, and their companions were escorted to the Sopanam by the police.

While Dileep, Judge Radhakrishnan, and Anilkumar were allowed darshan, their accompanying members were redirected through the general queue from the north.

The court further flayed Devaswom officials for extending similar special treatment to the district judge and the NORKA Roots officer. The court warned of initiating contempt proceedings against officials who grant special privileges to celebrities without adhering to crowd management guidelines

During the hearing, the government pleader informed the court that explanations had been sought from the officers responsible for the incident. The court directed the TDB to submit CCTV footage of the visit and a comprehensive report from the executive officer.

Notably, actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.