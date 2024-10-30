Kerala HC seeks Union minister Suresh Gopi’s response to plea challenging his poll victory

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism Suresh Gopi seeking his response to a petition challenging his election to the Lok Sabha from the Thrissur constituency in the 2024 general election.

Justice Kauser Edappagath directed the actor-politician, the lone BJP MP from Kerala in the Lok Sabha, to respond to the summons by November 22, in the petition filed by Binoy AS, an All India Youth Federation (AIYF) leader and a voter from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency challenging the election results announced on June 4 which declared Gopi as the winner of the parliamentary election.

In his petition, Binoy alleged that Suresh Gopi engaged in corrupt practices, including misuse of religious symbols, which are defined under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, during his Lok Sabha poll campaign.

The petitioner contended that Suresh Gopi misused religious symbols to appeal to voters and also promised gifts including mobile phones to induce electoral support.

He also highlighted certain videos posted on social media showing Suresh Gopi allegedly offering monetary incentives to potential voters.