Kerala HC: Right to protest does not include blocking roads or footpaths

The Kerala High Court on Monday orally observed that the right to protest does not grant individuals the license to block public roads or footpaths.

The court emphasized that while people have the right to agitate, it must be done in an appropriate manner without obstructing public spaces.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S observed that any person can hold agitations in an appropriate way, but that does not grant a license to set up stages on public roads or pedestrian facilities.

The bench was hearing a contempt case related to the CPI-M’s Palayam area conference in Vanchiyoor, which reportedly blocked half of the road.

On Friday, the court allowed CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan to appear before it on 12 February instead of 10 February. Other leaders summoned were present before the court on Monday.

The court noted that despite the Circle Inspector prohibiting the gathering on a public street, the meeting was still held on Vanchiyoor Road.

The personal appearance of those who appeared before the court has been dispensed with for the time being.

However, the court asserted that mere apologies from leaders and officials were insufficient to resolve the issue.

Police officers involved in the matter have been directed to submit additional affidavits.

On 5 February, the State Police Chief (SPC) informed the High Court that measures had been taken to sensitize officers about existing laws and judicial orders to prevent future instances of road and footpath blockages due to public meetings or processions.

The case has been scheduled for the next hearing on 3 March.

The court initiated contempt proceedings based on a plea seeking action against CPI-M state secretary Govindan for allegedly violating judicial directives by holding meetings that obstructed public roads.

The Palayam area conference was held on 5 December 2024 outside the Vanchiyoor court complex and police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, the police have also taken action against Congress and CPI leaders who staged protests in Kochi and at the Thiruvananthapuram Secretariat after a case was registered for blocking roads and erecting a stage for the CPI-M area conference in Vanchiyoor.