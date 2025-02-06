Logo

# India

Kerala HC reserves order on appeal by ex-ADM’s widow seeking CBI probe into his death

The Kerala High Court on Thursday reserved its orders on the appeal moved by the widow of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu against the single bench order rejecting her plea for a CBI probe into the death of her deceased husband, who was found hanging at his official quarters on October 15, 2024.

Statesman News Service | Kochi | February 6, 2025 7:13 pm

Kerala High Court; Image Source: Facebook

A division bench comprising Justice PB.Suresh Kumar and Justice Jobin Sebastian asked the appellant if they were alleging any kind of malice against the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating the matter now as it opined that they had not made out sufficient reasons for ordering a CBI probe.

The Counsel for the appellant submitted that Naveen Babu’s family seeks a fair investigation and expressed a lack of trust in the present investigation.

It was argued that former Knnur district panchayat president PP Divya, who is accused of abetting Naveen Babu’s suicide is closely connected with the ruling party and alleged that the investigation might not be impartial.

Former Kannur additional district magistrate’s (ADM’s) wife Manjusha filed the appeal before the division bench against the single bench order rejecting her plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of her husband.

