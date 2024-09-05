Kerala HC rejects plea seeking Central probe against ADGP

The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a public interest petition seeking a fair investigation by a Central investigation agency into the allegations levelled by CPI-M-backed independent legislator P V Anvar against M R Ajith Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, and former Malappuram District Police Chief Sujith Das.

A Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S. Manu said it did not understand how a public interest litigation came to be filed even before the government or authorities acted on the allegations. There was absolutely no reason to entertain the petition, the court said.

The counsel for the state government submitted before the court that the petitioner was making an allegation that the investigation was not proper even before the investigation agency conducted its first meeting or started the investigation.

The court observed that the writ petitioner approached the court even before the investigation agency had a chance to investigate the allegations.

P V Anvar on Sunday came out with serious allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary, P Sasi, and Additional Director General of Police(ADGP), Law and Order, M R Ajith Kumar.Anwar accused ADGP Ajith Kumar of being involved in gold smuggling operations that have led to killings.

Anvar also alleged that Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das(former MalappuramSP) has connections within Customs that are used to smuggle gold through Kozhikode airport.

“When gold arrives from Dubai, Sujith Das gets information .through insiders. Das has strong connections in Customs, where he previously worked. Customs officers detect gold during scanning but pretend that it didn’t come to their notice. The, they pass the information to the police as the smugglers exit. The police then follow and catch them, seizing 50 to 60 per cent of the gold. This is their modus operandi. Sujith Das is controlled by MR. Ajith Kumar.” Anvar further alleged.