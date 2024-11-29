Kerala HC refuses to stay appointment of digital university interim vice-chancellor

In a setback to the LDF government in Kerala, the Kerala High Court, on Friday, declined to stay the temporary appointment of Dr. Ciza Thomas, former vice-chancellor (VC) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) as the VC of the digital university.

A single bench of the court rejected the Kerala government’s request to stay the appointment of Dr. Ciza Thomas observing that the absence of the VC could not be allowed. It is not good for universities not to have VCs.

The bench also issued notice to the Chancellor (Governor) and the new VC, Dr. Ciza Thomas.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court declined to stay the temporary appointment of Dr. K Sivaprasad as the VC of the KTU.

A single bench of Justice Ziyad Rehman, on Thursday, rejected the Kerala government’s request to stay the appointment of Dr.K Sivaprasd, observing that the absence of the Vice-Chancellor could not be allowed.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as the Chancellor, appointed Dr. K Sivaprasad, Professor, Department of Ship Technology, Cusat, as the vice chancellor of KTU until further orders. The Governor also appointed Ciza Thomas, former VC of KTU as the VC of the digital varsity.

A Raj Bhavan notification said the two academics shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of the VC, pending the appointment of a VC in both varsities permanently.

The new appointments were necessitated after the term of DUK VC Saji Gopinath, who was also the VC in charge of KTU, ended last month. The state government had submitted panels of senior professors to officiate as VCs in both universities. However, citing a Supreme Court

verdict on VC appointments, the Governor had maintained that the government cannot have any role in the selection process.