Kerala HC initiates suo motu PIL into appointment of ex-CM’s son VA Arun Kumar as IHRD Director-in-charge

The Kerala High Court has directed the suo motu registration of a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the appointment of VA Arun Kumar, son of former Chief Minister and Veteran CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan, as the Director-in-charge of the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD), and ordered an examination of his professional qualifications for holding the post.

A single bench of Justice D K Singh on Friday directed the High Court registry to register a suo motu case to examine the qualifications of VA Arun Kumar for holding the post of Additional Director/Director-in-Charge of the Institute of Human Resources Development.

Advertisement

The direction came in response to a petition filed by Vinu Thomas, Dean (Academic) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertisement

The court questioned whether Arun Kumar possessed the necessary qualifications to serve as Director, especially in light of allegations that he was initially appointed as a clerk at the institution and has never engaged in teaching. The court noted that the post of Director of IHRD is equivalent to that of a Vice Chancellor at a university. It further questioned how someone with no teaching experience could be appointed to such a position, given that UGC regulations require a Vice Chancellor to have at least seven years of teaching experience.

The court said that the Institute’s in-charge Director’s refusal to permit even digital copies of the relevant pages of the audit report appeared to be vindictive.

“This attitude of the in-Charge Director — refusing to even allow the petitioner to take a digital copy of the relevant pages of the audit report — appears to be nothing but vindictiveness on the part of a Director who is said to be unqualified for the post, having been initially appointed as a Clerk in the institution and never having taught a single day,” the court said.

“This court finds it strange that a ‘clerk’ was promoted—allegedly due to a political influence—and is now holding such a prestigious post of Director at IHRD. Whether the present Director-in-Charge is entitled to hold the post of Director of IHRD is a matter to be examined by the learned Division Bench currently dealing with the Public Interest Litigation,” the court said.

The court added that the suo motu registered PIL would examine the qualification of the present Director-in-Charge to hold the post, and whether his continuation in the role is justified in light of his alleged political connections.

“The Registry is, therefore, directed to register a suo motu PIL titled Dr Vinu Thomas v Dr VA Arun Kumar, the Director-in-Charge of IHRD, and place the matter before the Division Bench to decide the issue of whether the present Director-in-Charge of IHRD should be allowed to hold the post due to alleged political influence, as he is said to be the son of the former Chief Minister of the state,” the court said.

“Therefore, while directing the respondents to allow the petitioner to take a digital copy of the relevant pages, a suo motu case is registered to examine the qualifications of the present Director-in-Charge of IHRD to hold the post of Additional Director/Director-in-Charge,” the court added.