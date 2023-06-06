Kerala Govt withdraws Rahul Gandhi’s personal staff

The Kerala government on Tuesday withdrew personal staff allotted to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was the Member of Lok Sabha representing Wayanad constituency. The decision came as Rahul was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on 24 March, after he was convicted and sentenced by a court in a defamation case.

An order issued by the Joint Secretary, General Administration, said that the staff who have been serving as the personal assistant and driver for Rahul Gandhi have been relieved from their duties.

Ratheesh Kumar K R, the personal assistant and Muhammad Rafi, the driver, have been asked to return their identity cards issued by the Home Department. Ratheesh Kumar is directed to re-join his mother department at the office of the Superintendent of Resurvey, Sultan Bathery.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP after he was convicted and sentenced by a Gujarat court for two years in connection with a defamation case. He is currently out on bail. Though an appeal was filed, the court didn’t stay the conviction.