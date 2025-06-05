Kerala govt releases cargo inventory of sunken ship off Alappuzha coast

The Kerala government has released a detailed breakdown of the cargo onboard the sunken ship ‘MSC Elsa 3’ which went down 14.6 nautical miles off the Alappuzha coast on May 25.

According to the report, 13 containers were carrying calcium carbide, a chemical that reacts with water to produce highly flammable acetylene gas. Of these, 8 containers were stored in the ship’s inner compartments, while 5 were kept outside, raising safety and environmental concerns due to potential water exposure.

Another 46 containers held a mix of coconuts, Brazil nuts, and cashew nuts. Wooden logs were found in 87 containers, while plastic polymers and quicklime were each stored in 60 containers. Cotton was packed in 39 containers.

The Kerala government is facing criticism for slow investigation into the sinking of a cargo ship off the Kochi coast.

The Director General of Shipping has admitted that the ship sank because of a mistake with ballast water, which helps keep the ship balanced. The ship filled this water at Adani’s Vizhinjam port after loading cargo, before setting sail. It is alleged that the government is taking time to file a case because it would bring port authorities into investigation.

The government sources said the lack of action is due to the accident occurring outside the state’s 12-nautical-mile jurisdiction. India’s territorial waters extend 12 nautical miles from the coastline. Beyond that is the contiguous zone (up to 24 NM) and then the Exclusive Economic Zone (up to 200 NM), which fall under central government jurisdiction. This means that the Kerala government is not legally required to start an investigation.

However, since the ship took ballast water at Vizhinjam, some part of the ship’s voyage and safety checks fall under state oversight. It is the people along Kerala coastline who are prone to the danger of cargo and oil spill risk. Several fishermen have already said that they are getting a reduced catch and public are hesitant to buy fish from them fearing pollution.

The ship, carrying 643 containers, capsized on May 25 approximately 14.6 nautical miles off the coast near Thottappalli in Alappuzha district.