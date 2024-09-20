Kerala govt orders probe against ADGP and former SP for amassing wealth

The Kerala government has issued an order directing the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to probe allegations of wealth accumulation against ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar and former Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das S.

The order was issued following a recommendation from state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb. The state police chief had recommended a Vigilance verification of the corruption allegations against Ajith Kumar and Sujith Das, against whom CPI-M-backed independent MLA P V Anvar had raised allegations of corruption and wealth accumulation.

The government has examined the recommendation of the state police chief and is pleased to order a Vigilance inquiry against Shri MR Ajith Kumar, IPS, ADGP (L&O), and Shri Sujith Das S, IPS, on the allegations raised against these officials, the order says.

Verification of the corruption allegations is the first step taken by the Vigilance wing. It has been reported that Vigilance is conducting only a preliminary investigation against MR Ajith Kumar, and no case will be filed against the officer as of now.

The SP of the Vigilance Thiruvananthapuram Special Investigation Unit-1, headed by Jonikutty, is leading the investigation. It is now being examined whether a case can be filed against Ajith Kumar and others based on the allegations.

An inquiry may be recommended if the allegations are found to be true.

PV Anvar had alleged that the ADGP was constructing a palatial house in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city by spending several crores of rupees. Anvar had also alleged that the ADGP had connections with gold-smuggling rackets.