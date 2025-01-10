Kerala govt extends IAS officer N Prasanth’s suspension

The Kerala government has extended the suspension period of IAS officer Prasanth N by 120 days, effective from 10 January, following recommendations from the suspension review committee However, IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan, suspended over the controversy surrounding a WhatsApp group created on religious lines, has been reinstated, following the decision of the suspension review committee

“The officer is reinstated in service, pending finalisation of disciplinary action against him,” stated an order issued by Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan regarding Gopalakrishnan’s reinstatement.

The suspension review committee has revoked the suspension of IAS officer K Gopalakrishnan, who was embroiled in a controversy regarding the creation of a WhatsApp group allegedly formed on religious lines. The committee observed that there was “no substantive grounds necessitating the continuation of the officer under suspension” and recommended that the disciplinary authority lift the suspension pending finalisation of disciplinary action.

Prasanth, who had failed to reply to the charge memo served on him, has been granted 15 days to submit his response. The IAS officer was suspended from his role as Special Secretary in the Agriculture Department in November last year for making social media posts against his senior, Additional Chief Secretary A. Jayathilak, and former Industries Director K. Gopalakrishnan.

According to the charge memo, Prasanth had attempted to “build a narrative against other IAS officers among the public” and tarnish the reputation of the government. The memo concluded that Prasanth’s actions, including attempts to justify his stance through the press and social media, constituted a breach of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

Earlier, Prasanth had served a legal notice through his counsel to Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, A. Jayathilak, and K. Gopalakrishnan. Prashanth had recently written to Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan seeking an explanation regarding the charge memo issued against him. In his letter to Chief Secretary, Prasanth demanded a valid reason for his suspension, emphasising that neither Jayathilak nor Gopalakrishnan had filed a complaint against him regarding the so-called controversial social media posts.