Kerala Governor to send report to President on CM’s remarks on Malappuram seizure

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is likely to submit a report to the President on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s alleged remarks about Malappuram in his controversial interview that appeared in an English daily. This move is part of officially bringing the matter to the attention of the Central government.

Governor Khan had earlier summoned Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan and State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb, asking them to give an explanation on the Chief Minister’s controversial interview that appeared in The Hindu at the Raj Bhavan at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The two were asked to give their report to the Governor in person on CM Vijayan’s statement early this month over the alleged gold smuggling and hawala racket in the state. However, they didn’t present at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday as the government took the stance that the senior most bureaucrats of the state can only be summoned with the government’s knowledge

Advertisement

The government holds the position that the Chief Secretary and others are not required to meet the Governor under the rules. However, the Governor argues that he has the authority to summon them as per the Rules of Business.

The Governor is likely to send another letter to the state government regarding the issue. In a letter, sent earlier to the Chief Minister, the Governor said that the Chief Minister was concealing something related to his remarks about Malappuram.

The Governor emphasized that criminal activities cannot be hidden behind technicalities and that he sought an explanation to brief the President. He further noted that if the requested information is not provided, it would be viewed as a breach of the rules and a failure to uphold constitutional responsibilities

In his controversial interview published in The Hindu, CM Vijayan had stated that funds from gold smuggling and hawala transactions in Malappuram are being used for anti-national activities.

In the interview, CM Vijayan was quoted as saying: “When our government acts against Muslim extremist elements, these forces try to project we are acting against Muslims. For example, 150 kg of gold and hawala money worth Rs 123 crore were seized by the state police in the last five years from Malappuram district. This money is entering Kerala for anti-state and anti-national activities.”