Kerala Governor accepts SFI challenge

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday accepted the challenge of the SFI leadership that they will not allow the Governor to set foot on the university campuses in the state.

Governor Khan has decided to stay at the Calicut University Guest House from 16th to 18th of this month. The Governor, who will reach Kozhikode on 16th had earlier decided to stay at the Government Guest House in Kozhikode.

The SFI on Tuesday declared that it will not allow Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to enter any of the universities in Kerala. Khan is the Chancellor of all the universities in the state.

Kerala SFI president P M Arsho on Tuesday said: “The Governor would not be allowed to enter any university in the state if he goes ahead with the plan to saffronise universities.”