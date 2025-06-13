Kerala government official suspended for derogatory remarks against Malayali nurse killed in Ahmedabad plane crash

Kasaragod District Collector K Inbasekar on Friday suspended a Revenue Department official for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Renjitha Gopakumaran Nair, the Kerala nurse who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash on Thursday.

The Collector suspended A Pavithran, a Junior Superintendent at Vellarikundu Taluk office, from service for making “a misogynistic remark” and using a casteist slur against Renjitha, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash.

The incident came to light when Pavithran left a derogatory remark beneath a condolence post for the victim on Facebook. His comments targeted the deceased young woman in a manner that insulted womanhood. Sexually abusive comments were also posted under the same thread.

The post triggered public outrage and widespread protests across social media platforms. Following this, Revenue Minister K Rajan intervened and directed Kasaragod District Collector K Imbasekar to suspend the official immediately.

In a statement, Revenue Minister K Rajan said that social media posts by A Pavithran, a Junior Superintendent attached to the Vellarikundu taluk office in Kasaragod district, were “mean, spiteful, and cruel.”

This is not the first time Pavithran has faced disciplinary action. He was previously suspended in September 2024 for an abusive post against former minister and MLA E Chandrasekaran. That suspension was lifted just a month ago.

Meanwhile, the Hosdurg police have registered a case against A Pavithran under a non-bailable section. The case was registered on a complaint filed by Nair Service Society (NSS) Hosdurg Taluk President Prabhakaran Karicheri. He has been booked under Section 153 A of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a non-bailable offence.

It has been reported that the Distinct Collector recommended to the state government that Pavithran be dismissed from service. In a letter to the government, the District Collector stated that Pavithran has repeatedly engaged in actions that bring disrepute to the Revenue Department and the government, despite multiple warnings, reprimands, and disciplinary actions.