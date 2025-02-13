Kerala expects massive uptick in domestic holidayers this summer season

The Kerala tourism department on Thursday rolled out a whole range of enticing products ahead of summer holidays, assuring vacationers of quality time and enthralling experiences while expecting a massive uptick in domestic footfalls.

“I want to firmly assure that Kerala’s touristy appeal not only retains its enduring charm but also keeps evolving with innovative products and initiatives, strengthening the state’s reputation as a welcoming and exciting place for all seasons,” Kerala Tourism director Sikha Surendran said at a press conference here on the sidelines of the Partnership Meet in which a large number of tourism stakeholders participated.

As domestic visitors account for a formidable chunk of Kerala’s tourism sector, the state has launched an all-India campaign to firm up partnerships with stakeholders across the country to meet the surge, especially during the summer vacation for schools.

“Tourists from inside the country have always played a paramount role in making Kerala’s tourism a throbbing enterprise. This has been the thrust of our pan-India promotional campaigns focusing onreinforcing the state’s position as an all-season experiential tourism destination for a diverse range of visitors,” Surendran emphasized.

Kerala has witnessed a sharp uptick in domestic tourist arrivals, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2022 while their footfalls increased to a record number in 2023. The increase in footfalls continued in 2024 with a total of 1,08,57,181 tourist arrivals from within the country in the first half of 2024 (January-June).

“This time round, we are also spotlighting North Kerala, especially Bekal, Wayanad and Kozhikode, besides lesser-known destinations with vastly improved infrastructure, logistics and digital connectivity,” the official said.

During the post-pandemic phase, Kerala Tourism was accorded coveted international and national honours as a never-miss place. The latest such accolade is from leading digital travel company Booking.com, which ranked Kerala as the second in the list of the ‘Most Welcoming Regions’ in its 13thAnnual Travellers Review Awards, according to a press statement.

Surendran said the capital city Thiruvananthapuram is all set to host the Nishagandhi Dance Festival from February 14 to 20, featuring renowned dancers from all over India representing classical dance forms like Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Manipuri.

The International Surfing Festival will be held at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district on February 27 and 28, the International Paragliding Festival at Vagamon in Idukki from March 19 to 23, and Mountain Terrain Biking Championship (MTB Kerala 2025) on March 28 to 30 at Mananthavadi in Wayanad, she added.